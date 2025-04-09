Almost Heaven Villa is the Paradise You’ve Been Looking For on JVD!

If you’ve ever dreamed of waking up to panoramic views of turquoise waters, sipping coffee while the island slowly stirs to life below, and wandering down to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic beaches—then let us introduce you to Almost Heaven Villa.

Perched on the hillside between Great Harbour and White Bay, this beautifully remodeled villa is pure island magic. With a name like “Almost Heaven,” you’d expect something special—and trust us, it delivers. From the moment you step onto the deck and take in that jaw-dropping view of White Bay and Sandy Cay, you’ll know you’ve found the spot.

The Villa Vibe

Almost Heaven blends barefoot luxury with laid-back island style. Think clean lines, cool coastal tones, and all the comforts of home—but with a serious upgrade. The villa offers two king bedrooms and a third bedroom with two queen beds, each with its own entrance and en-suite bathroom, making it ideal for families or groups of friends who want a bit of space and privacy. The open-concept living area flows effortlessly onto the expansive deck, complete with a plunge pool, outdoor kitchen, and comfy lounge spots made for long, lazy afternoons.

This is the kind of place where every sunset deserves a toast—and the views from the deck will have you reaching for your camera every single night.

Walk to the Action… Then Escape It

One of the best parts? You’re just a short walk to the beach bars of White Bay, including the legendary Soggy Dollar and Hendo’s Hideout. Spend your day swimming, sipping Painkillers, and soaking up the vibes. Then head back to the villa, rinse off in the outdoor shower, and settle in for dinner under the stars with the sound of the sea in the background.

Why Jost Van Dyke?

Small in size but big on charm, Jost Van Dyke is a favorite for good reason. It’s the kind of place where your biggest decision is beach or boat—and everyone you meet feels like an old friend. With iconic watering holes, hidden coves, and a rhythm that moves just a little slower, it’s easy to lose track of time in the best possible way.

Almost Heaven Villa lets you experience the magic of Jost with just the right amount of luxury. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just need an escape, this is the place to unwind, recharge, and fall in love with island life.

Almost Heaven Villa |almostheavenvillabvi@gmail.com

Web: www.almostheavenvilla.com/