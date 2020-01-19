Why Pay a Fee to Book Your Own Vacation? At BVI Traveller You Can Book Directly with Villa Owners and SAVE!

Find the perfect BVI Villa and save money on your rental at BVI Traveller.

A lot of vacationers regularly use Airbnb, HomeAway, Trip Advisor and VRBO to book their vacation rentals. What they may not realize is that in order to use these services they are paying, in addition to the cost of the rental, a booking fee of up to 15% of the total rental cost.

The current fees are as follows:

Airbnb – Guests pay a booking fee of 6-12%

TripAdvisor – Guests pay a booking fee of 8-15%

HomeAway & VRBO – Guests pay a booking fee of 4-10%, but the fee is capped at $499

As one can imagine, these charges could add up to a big chunk of change. For example a $10,000 villa rental on TripAdvisor charged at 8% would result in the guest being hit with a whopping $800 bill.

At BVI Traveller we never charge a booking fee. We connect you directly to the villa owners or their agents thus saving you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on your next BVI vacation.