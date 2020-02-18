Stunning Baraka Point Estate Villa on Virgin Gorda to Reopen in First Quarter of 2020!

Another top villa is set to make a comeback on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. The stunning Baraka Point, a 12,000-square-foot villa on the western coast of Virgin Gorda, is set to reopen its doors in the first quarter of 2020, according to the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board.

Baraka Point, which boasts its own five-person staff and a private chef, is comprised of a main pavilion with an infinity pool, along with amenities like a media room, a guest office, a games pavilion, a gym and even a “relaxation pavilion” for spa treatments. That’s along with six king-bed suites and two kids rooms.

Located on the west coast of Virgin Gorda, Baraka Point is an exclusive fully staffed villa offering tropical seclusion, sandy beaches and panoramic sea views. The exclusive private villa is set amidst two acres of lush palm gardens on one of Virgin Gorda’s most spectacular snorkeling beaches, has a dedicated staff and full resort amenities. It’s the latest villa to relaunch on an island that has long been one of the Caribbean’s most popular luxury villa destinations.

Baraka Point Estate: +1 800-969-9713 | [email protected]