Beef Island Airport Will Be Only Point of Entry for Visitors on December 1st!

According to an October 17th article in the BVI News, “Recently, Premier Fahie announced that the airport would be the first to reopen on December 1; describing the Beef Island-based port as a controlled environment perfect for testing safety protocols that can be used at other ports.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ZBVI Radio on October 15, the Premier was asked how soon people would have the safety protocols to assist them in preparing for travel to the BVI. “For sure no later than next week Thursday, in terms of the airport and then after that we’ll be working on the [sea]ports. Because we have a lot of things to put in place for the airport and then we have to look at the best fit for the seaports,” Premier Fahie explained.