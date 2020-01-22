Beso Del Sol Villa Can Be Your Affordable Caribbean Island Getaway!

January 22nd, 2020

Located in Spring Bay Estate on Virgin Gorda, Beso del Sol villa is a perfect option for an affordable family vacation, Caribbean island getaway, or relaxing beach vacation. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa offers a main house encompassing the living and dining area, as well as the kitchen, guest bedroom and bathroom. The front of the house is lined with double doors which open to the patio to expand the living space. A master bedroom is across the patio from the main house. It is a spacious retreat with a king bed, air conditioning, en-suite bathroom and double doors that access the extended patio. Surrounded by lush foliage, Beso del Sol villa is very private, yet is just a short walk from Spring Bay beach.

Beso Del Sol Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]

