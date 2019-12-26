Enjoy Breathtaking Views of Long Bay and Jost Van Dyke at Ridgemont House Villa!

December 26th, 2019

Ridgemont House is a beautiful, luxury vacation villa located in Tortola’s West End. The villa is perfectly situated high atop the divide between Long Bay and the Sir Francis Drake Channel providing breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and of the Atlantic Ocean that surround Tortola. The villa’s expansive interior and outdoor living space surrounds the large, elegant infinity edge pool and offers total privacy, yet Long Bay Beach is just a short drive down the estate road. The 1.8 acre compound includes five private bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, and elegant living spaces for all to share.

