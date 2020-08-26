BVI Adjusts Curfew As Active COVID-19 Cases Increase To 17

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone announced Cabinet’s decision to implement new curfew order after reporting five (5) new positive COVID-19 cases in the British Virgin Islands.

The total number of active cases now stand at 17 as Honourable Malone accounted in a statement on August 24 that the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands will impose a new curfew for a fourteen (14) day period from August 26 from 5:01p.m. to 4:59 a.m.

He stated that the first seven (7) days of the Curfew period will allow limited categories of businesses to operate which will be subjected to review.