BVI Adjusts Curfew As Active COVID-19 Cases Increase To 17

August 26th, 2020

BVI Adjusted Covid-19 Curfew

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone announced Cabinet’s decision to implement new curfew order after reporting five (5) new positive COVID-19 cases in the British Virgin Islands.

The total number of active cases now stand at 17 as Honourable Malone accounted in a statement on August 24 that the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands will impose a new curfew for a fourteen (14) day period from August 26 from 5:01p.m. to 4:59 a.m.

He stated that the first seven (7) days of the Curfew period will allow limited categories of businesses to operate which will be subjected to review.

Click Here for the Official Statement

Related News

Coronavirus in BVI – Updates and Travel Restrictions!

August 25th, 2020

BVI Traveller has researched the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic and how it is affecting the British Virgin Islands. Here are the latest updates and travel restrictions.

Caribbean Island Tourism Reopening Dates – Find Out When and Who Will Be Open!

August 4th, 2020

Around the region many countries are beginning to reopen their borders to international travel. Listed below is the latest update on when each Caribbean island will be welcoming back tourists. Most of...