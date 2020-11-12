BVI Announces Revised Protocols – Eliminates 4th Test, Allows Quarantining on Boats!

In a statement made on 11/10/20, Minister of Health and Social Development, Carvin Malone, presented REVISED decisions on the reopening of the borders and COVID-19 protocols required for entry into the British Virgin Islands.

To summarize the NEW requirements, they are (as we understand it):

By Air (Starting 12/1/20): Visitors can arrive at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) on Tortola.

By Sea (Starting 12/8/20): Arrival at Roadtown Ferry Terminal. Details will be forthcoming.

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel for all travelers from low risk countries; and within 3 days prior to arrival from medium and high risks countries.

Insurance: Proof of medical insurance that includes coverage for COVID-19.

Upload: Visit BVI Gateway Online Portal to complete a travel declaration and upload test results and get approval, in the form of a BVI Gateway Traveller Authorisation Certificate, to visit the BVI before boarding their flight.

Arrival, Test & Contact Tracing App: At a new Welcome Center in the airport officials will perform health screening including temperature check plus a COVID-19 PCR test. Visitors will also be required to download to their phone a contact tracing application and use a wearable device (tracking bracelet).

Transportation: Visitors must take “approved” transportation to their accommodations.

4 Day Quarantine: Visitors MUST quarantine for four (4) days on the property of their approved accommodations. Tourism properties and businesses must be “Gold Seal Certified” to receive visitors. This will allow visitors to quarantine at the hotel, villa or guesthouse of their choice as long as it is “Certified”. Also, visitors will be allowed to move about the property including going to the beach, for example, if the property has one. In the case of a yacht, visitors will be able to quarantine on their yacht. Vessels will be able to move within territorial waters during the quarantine period, but they may only moor at approved sites.

Day Four Test: On the forth day of the quarantine period visitors must take another COVID-19 PCR test (turnaround time is expected to be 24 hours). If negative, visitors will be able to move freely within the Territory.

Costs: All PCR tests, contact tracing app and wearable device will be at the visitor’s expense. Costs will now be $175 total per person for two COVID-19 tests, a contact tracing bracelet, and a COVID-19 monitoring app.

Test to Leave the BVI: Visitors will need a test before you leave to enter the USVI, Puerto Rico or other Caribbean country by air or vessel. Cost is $70. Note: The government will not allow a visitor to leave the country if they test positive. They will need to quarantine in an approved location for 14 days at their expense.