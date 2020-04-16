BVI Borders to Remain Closed to Visitors for Another Four Months!

Here are several important elements of a statement made on 4/15/20 by the Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie that will be of interest all potential visitors to the BVI.

1 – To date, we have only endorsed Phase One of the plan which will take us up to June 1, 2020. This first phase only represents the internal reopening of the BVI. Please note that during this phase our borders will remain closed.

2 – When the borders do open up in phase two, only persons deemed to belong to the Territory and persons with resident status will be allowed entry over the next three (3) months, but with strict conditions. At that time, such entry will only be allowed at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, subject to a pre-approval of passenger information seven (7) days in advance of travel, among other measures.

3 – The seaports for now will remain closed.

Please note that these dates could be subject to change as the BVI Government adapts to changing conditions concerning COVID-19.