BVI Closes Airports and Seaports to Avert COVID-19!

BVI Traveller has researched the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic and how it is affecting the British Virgin Islands. During this unprecedented time, the BVI Government continues to announce new measures aimed at protecting the territory from the spread of coronavirus.

As of 3/23/20 here’s what we know:

The BVI Government announced the following measures to avert the introduction and active transmission of COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands, thereby safeguarding the health and well-being of all residents and visitors.

All Airports and Seaports are Closed to All Inbound Passengers

Effective Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., for a period of fourteen (14) days, in the first instance, all airports and seaports in the Territory of the Virgin Islands be closed to inbound passengers (whether nationals or non-nationals) until Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., except as pre-authorised. (The restriction does not apply to freight, cargo or courier craft or vessels. International crew members on incoming vessels will be required to remain within the port facility and comply with all Public Health measures in effect.)

Gatherings Limited to Under 20 People

That the Minister responsible for Health issue an Order, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance (Cap. 194), to prohibit all non-essential gatherings of 20 persons or more with effect from Monday, 23 March, 2020 until Friday, 17 April, 2020, in the first instance.

All Businesses, Services and Recreational Facilities Must Close Daily by 8PM

All businesses and services, and all recreational facilities be ordered to close by 8:00 p.m. and remain closed until 6:00 a.m. daily with effect from Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. until Friday, 17 April, 2020, in accordance section 15 of the Public Health Ordinance (Cap. 194), in the first instance.