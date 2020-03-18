BVI Coronavirus (Covid-19) Current Updates and Travel Restrictions!

March 18th, 2020

BVI Corona Virus Current Updates

BVI Traveller has researched the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic and how it is affecting the British Virgin Islands. The good news is that at present there are no confirmed cases in the islands.

As of 3/18/20 here’s what we know:

Starting 3/19 Visitors from Certain Countries Including the US Cannot Enter the BVI

Cabinet also agreed that visitors and crew members to the BVI, who are not nationals, Belongers, Work Permit Holders or persons ordinarily resident in the Territory, or their dependents and permanent resident, who have traveled to, from or through countries specified on the Special Interest Group List and the Very High Risk Country List within a period of 14 days or less will not be allowed to enter the British Virgin Islands. (These lists are reviewed daily and Special Interest Group List includes China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany and the Very High Risk Country List includes: United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway).

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF COUNTRIES

All Cruise Chips Have Been Banned from Entering the BVI

On March 14th, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the Government of the Virgin Islands announced the immediate closure of the Tortola cruise port, allowing no cruise ships to call on the territory for a 30 day period in an effort to protect the Territory from potential contamination.

Ports of Entry To BVI Have Been Reduced to Three

The three ports that remain open are Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, Road Town and West End Ferry Terminals, and one cargo port of entry – Port Purcell.

Anegada and Virgin Gorda Airpots Have Been Closed

The BVI Airports Authority Limited in consultation with the Premier, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie and its Board of Directors chaired by Mr. Bevis Sylvester has decided to close its two (2) outer Airports, namely Auguste George Airport, Anegada and Taddy Bay Airport, Virgin Gorda to international flights effective today, Friday 13th March 2020 for thirty (30) days in the first instance.

CLICK HERE for the BVI Government’s Coronavirus Resource including:

  • Policies
  • Travel Advisories
  • Press Releases
Related News

Enjoy Private Island Luxury at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina!

March 18th, 2020

Adventure and luxury living set within the magic and beauty of the British Virgin Islands, Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is your own pristine private island retreat. You’re not looking for an average...

Another Beautiful Day on Tortola in the BVI!

March 11th, 2020

BVI Traveller is on Tortola and was able to snap this shot overlooking Lambert Bay and the North Shore. It is another testament of how truly beautiful the BVI is.