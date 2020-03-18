BVI Coronavirus (Covid-19) Current Updates and Travel Restrictions!

BVI Traveller has researched the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic and how it is affecting the British Virgin Islands. The good news is that at present there are no confirmed cases in the islands.

As of 3/18/20 here’s what we know:

Starting 3/19 Visitors from Certain Countries Including the US Cannot Enter the BVI

Cabinet also agreed that visitors and crew members to the BVI, who are not nationals, Belongers, Work Permit Holders or persons ordinarily resident in the Territory, or their dependents and permanent resident, who have traveled to, from or through countries specified on the Special Interest Group List and the Very High Risk Country List within a period of 14 days or less will not be allowed to enter the British Virgin Islands. (These lists are reviewed daily and Special Interest Group List includes China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany and the Very High Risk Country List includes: United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway).

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF COUNTRIES

All Cruise Chips Have Been Banned from Entering the BVI

On March 14th, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the Government of the Virgin Islands announced the immediate closure of the Tortola cruise port, allowing no cruise ships to call on the territory for a 30 day period in an effort to protect the Territory from potential contamination.

Ports of Entry To BVI Have Been Reduced to Three

The three ports that remain open are Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, Road Town and West End Ferry Terminals, and one cargo port of entry – Port Purcell.

Anegada and Virgin Gorda Airpots Have Been Closed

The BVI Airports Authority Limited in consultation with the Premier, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie and its Board of Directors chaired by Mr. Bevis Sylvester has decided to close its two (2) outer Airports, namely Auguste George Airport, Anegada and Taddy Bay Airport, Virgin Gorda to international flights effective today, Friday 13th March 2020 for thirty (30) days in the first instance.

CLICK HERE for the BVI Government's Coronavirus Resource including: