BVI Eliminates Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers Effective June 15th!

June 13th, 2021
In a statement made on June 10th, the Honourable Carvin Malone, Minister for Health and Social Development, has announced that effective June 15, fully vaccinated persons traveling to the British Virgin Islands from overseas will no longer be subjected to COVID-19 tests upon arrival.
He also stated that rapid antigen Covid tests will now be accepted for entry if you are fully vaccinated. In addition, the Gateway fees will be reduced to $35 for these individuals.
In the speech he stated, “I am pleased to provide this update on the subsequent changes which are expected to take effect by June 15th 2021.
For the record, I think it is important to emphasis that these decisions will take effect from June 15, 2021. All things being equal, we anticipate that the revision of the entry portal to effect these changes will be a work in progress. We therefore ask travellers to be patient with us as we anticipate there will be processing issues in light of these amendments.”
This is all welcome news for visitors to the BVI.