BVI Eliminates Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers Effective June 15th!

In a statement made on June 10th, the Honourable Carvin Malone, Minister for Health and Social Development, has announced that effective June 15, fully vaccinated persons traveling to the British Virgin Islands from overseas will no longer be subjected to COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

He also stated that rapid antigen Covid tests will now be accepted for entry if you are fully vaccinated. In addition, the Gateway fees will be reduced to $35 for these individuals.

In the speech he stated, “I am pleased to provide this update on the subsequent changes which are expected to take effect by June 15th 2021.

Cabinet has decided that fully vaccinated persons travelling from overseas would be required to provide an RT-PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test within five (5) days of arrival and provide satisfactory evidence of being fully vaccinated.

Cabinet further decided that fully vaccinated travellers would no longer be subject to PCR testing on arrival (day zero) and resultantly NO quarantine time would be required save for that ordered by a Quarantine Officer as a result of their entry screening.

In addition, effective June 15, 2021, Cabinet decided that partially vaccinated persons travelling from overseas would require a PCR test within (5) days of travel; provide satisfactory evidence of being partially vaccinated, and will be subject to a PCR test or rapid antigen test upon arrival in the Territory (day zero) and quarantined for a period of four (4) days.

In light of these decisions, Cabinet further decided that the Gateway administrative fee be reduced from $105.00 to no more than thirty-five dollars ($35) for fully vaccinated travellers.

For the record, I think it is important to emphasis that these decisions will take effect from June 15, 2021. All things being equal, we anticipate that the revision of the entry portal to effect these changes will be a work in progress. We therefore ask travellers to be patient with us as we anticipate there will be processing issues in light of these amendments.”

This is all welcome news for visitors to the BVI.