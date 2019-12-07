Now’s the Time to Plan Your Escape to the BVI at Escape Villa on JVD!

Escape Villa is truly is one of a kind. It’s one of the finest luxury vacation rental homes available on Jost Van Dyke. The villa has direct beach access with beautiful views and coral reefs for snorkeling. It also features an infinity-edged pool, ideal for rinsing off and enjoying the beautiful view of White Bay.

Escape Villa features 3 master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms plus a fourth bedroom with en suite bathroom that can sleep up to 6 children built-in bunks that have two full size beds each with a single bed above. The villa is ideal for 4 couples or up to 3 couples with up to 6 children.

Escape Villa features a unique covered ‘Chillax’ area offering beachside seating with plenty of shade plus a bar with refrigerator and sink. Great for watching those unforgettable sunsets!

Escape Villa: +1 757-434-4350 | [email protected]