Now’s the Time to Plan Your Escape to the BVI at Escape Villa on JVD!

December 7th, 2019

Escape Villa White Bay Jost Van Dyke

View Escape Villa

Escape Villa is truly is one of a kind. It’s one of the finest luxury vacation rental homes available on Jost Van Dyke. The villa has direct beach access with beautiful views and coral reefs for snorkeling. It also features an infinity-edged pool, ideal for rinsing off and enjoying the beautiful view of White Bay.

Escape Villa features 3 master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms plus a fourth bedroom with en suite bathroom that can sleep up to 6 children built-in bunks that have two full size beds each with a single bed above. The villa is ideal for 4 couples or up to 3 couples with up to 6 children.

Escape Villa features a unique covered ‘Chillax’ area offering beachside seating with plenty of shade plus a bar with refrigerator and sink. Great for watching those unforgettable sunsets!

Escape Villa: +1 757-434-4350 | [email protected]

Related News

Choose Standard or All-Inclusive Accommodations at Nora Hazel House Villa on Tortola!

December 17th, 2019

Trudi King, Director of Best of BVI, provided the following update. She said, "There are not many 6-bedroom vacation villas on Tortola, so we’re very excited to represent the amazing Nora Hazel House....

Smugglers Lookout Villa Just Became Available for Christmas and New Year at a 20% Discount!

December 16th, 2019

How about celebrating Christmas with the family somewhere warm this year? Due to a cancellation, Smugglers Lookout Villa now has an opening for the Christmas and New Year's holidays in 2019. As a result,...