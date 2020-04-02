BVI Government Extends 24-Hour Curfew Until 4/16/20 with 3 Days for Shopping!

April 2nd, 2020

A Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be implemented for a period of 14 days commencing April 2. The extended curfew, however, does include 3 days where people can shop for essential supplies prior to the full lockdown.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said that under the Curfew Act, 2017, a Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be imposed from 6:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16 with the exception of essential workers.

The Premier said that the curfew is expected to be extended to Saturday, April 18 to allow for 14 days of consecutive lockdown.

Premier Fahie added that residents will have an opportunity to have access to essential services from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4. One member of each family is allowed access to essential services that will be managed during this period from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. by surname; A-I on April 2, J-R on April 3 and S-Z on April 4.

Read the Official Press Release

 

BVI Extends 24 Hr Curfew

Related News

Coronavirus in BVI | Updates and Travel Restrictions!

April 2nd, 2020

BVI Traveller has researched the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic and how it is affecting the British Virgin Islands. As of 3/18/20 here's what we know:

BVI Government Receives Protective Gear and Supplies to Fight COVID-19!

March 28th, 2020

3/27/20 - The Government of the Virgin Islands has received over 10,000 pieces of protective gear including medical masks, gowns, gloves, glasses and temperature measurers from the Bank of Asia to assist...