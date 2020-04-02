BVI Government Extends 24-Hour Curfew Until 4/16/20 with 3 Days for Shopping!

A Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be implemented for a period of 14 days commencing April 2. The extended curfew, however, does include 3 days where people can shop for essential supplies prior to the full lockdown.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said that under the Curfew Act, 2017, a Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be imposed from 6:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16 with the exception of essential workers.

The Premier said that the curfew is expected to be extended to Saturday, April 18 to allow for 14 days of consecutive lockdown.

Premier Fahie added that residents will have an opportunity to have access to essential services from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4. One member of each family is allowed access to essential services that will be managed during this period from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. by surname; A-I on April 2, J-R on April 3 and S-Z on April 4.