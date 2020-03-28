BVI Government Receives Protective Gear and Supplies to Fight COVID-19!

3/27/20 – The Government of the Virgin Islands has received over 10,000 pieces of protective gear including medical masks, gowns, gloves, glasses and temperature measurers from the Bank of Asia to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the bank Mr. Carson Wen made the donation on behalf of the bank. Mr. Wen said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is now a global crisis. Medical supplies have become very difficult to source as the export has been banned by many countries facing the spread of COVID-19 domestically. Bank of Asia has worked hard to find these materials of donation. The first shipment of masks has arrived in the BVI and the remainder will follow in coordination with the Government of the Virgin Islands.”

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone thanked the bank for the donation stating that it was pleasing to be able to receive the supply of a series of over 12,000 N95 masks, gloves, isolation gowns, and eye protective equipment.

The Honourable Minister also called on residents to adhere to protocols and practice the safety procedures announced over the entire campaign to limit the spread of the deadly virus.