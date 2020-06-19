BVI Government Revises Curfews as it Continues to Move Forward in COVID-19 Response!

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 the Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie made a statement regarding changes in curfews, beach access, religious gatherings, private vessels and ferries. Here are excerpts from his statement.

“As a Territory, we continue the phased and controlled reopening of our borders, only at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. Since June 2, under this phase, we have been welcoming home our nationals, Belongers, holders of permanent residence, and naturalised citizens of the Virgin Islands.”

“I wish to inform you the Cabinet met today and made the following decisions: Cabinet advised that the National Security Council instruct the Attorney General to draft a new Curfew Order No. 22 of 2020 which takes effect 18 June to include:

move the curfew hours to midnight to 5:00 a.m.; extend the hours of access to beaches from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; an increase of mass gatherings for faith-based organisations, graduations, weddings and funerals, only, with one person per 64 square feet, up to a maximum of 100 people; allow private vessels to use Territorial waters during full daylight hours from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and, allow ferries to operate in Territorial waters within the Curfew hours between 5:00 a.m. and midnight.

As we continue to move forward in a controlled way, I want to encourage all of us not to let down our guard.”