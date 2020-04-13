BVI Receives 960 Additional Coronavirus Test Kits from the UK!

A 4/11/20 statement by His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Augustus J.U. Jaspert on new COVID-19 developments included the following news regarding the BVI’s Coronavirus testing capability. He said, “Other positive news is that 960 more test kits arrived this week from the UK, adding to the 480 test kits we received from the UK last week. My team at the Governor’s Office has been working closely with health teams here in BVI and the UK to source vital equipment for the Territory. These additional tests have been delivered directly to the BVI Health Services Authority. They are crucial to our strategy for fighting the virus as they will allow our medical teams to identify and isolate anyone infected.”