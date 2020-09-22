BVI Reopens To Visitors December 1!

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie has announced that the Territory’s borders will be opened to visitors on December 1.

The Premier while addressing the launch of the BVILOVE Tourism Campaign today September 21 stated that the Virgin Islands will open to visitors on December 1.

He said that the Government is optimistic and is vigorously preparing for the re-opening of the Territory to welcome back tourists among others.

Premier Fahie said, “The Territory has two full months to prepare and we as a people must get it right and we must get it done by all working together, both the Government and private sector.”

The Premier said that the Government intends to reopen the Territory in the safest way possible using science and technology as a guide.

“This next phase also comes with a risk factor, where if a case of COVID-19 gets into our Territory, then it can go through the whole community very quickly. That is why we must use technology,” he said, adding, “The concentration must be to use the technology through a simulation prior, to demonstrate that the technology will complement the science to greatly assist us in re-opening in the safest way, humanly possible.”

Above photo of Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie at the launch of the BVILOVE Tourism Campaign is courtesy of BVI Government.