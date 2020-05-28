BVI Reports No Active Cases Of COVID-19!

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 – Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone reported that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands.

During an interview on the Honestly Speaking Radio Show with Host Claude Skelton Cline this evening, Honourable Malone reported that the eighth COVID-19 case had recovered in accordance with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) re-testing guidelines. The CARPHA guidance outlines that a re-test is carried out 15 to 20 days after the positive patient is diagnosed. Once the result of the first re-test is negative, a second re-rest is undertaken 24 hours after and when both re-test results are negative, the patient is then discharged and considered recovered from COVID-19 virus. The Ministry of Health and Social Development’s epidemiological unit continues an aggressive contact tracing strategy in accordance with World Health Organization technical guidance.

There is no known vaccine and no specific antiviral treatment against the virus. Residents should continue to practice everyday preventive actions to help reduce the risk by frequent hand-washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, avoiding contact with visibly sick people, staying home when feeling ill and practicing social distancing of at least six feet.