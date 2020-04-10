BVI Government Reports No New Cases Of COVID-19!

April 10th, 2020

BVi No New Coronavirus Cases

The Ministry of Health and Social Development confirms that the 17 persons under investigation have tested negative for COVID-19. This brings the total number of persons tested in the British Virgin Islands to 64 with 61 negative and three (3) positive cases.

Deputy Premier and Minster for Health and Social Development, Honourable Carvin Malone made the announcement today and stated that the three positive cases will be re-tested for determining full recovery from COVID-19. Those persons have only exhibited mild symptoms and have not required hospitalisation.

Click Here for the Official Press Release

BVi Covid-19 Dashboard 4-6-20

