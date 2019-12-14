BVI Villa Rental Still Has Villas Available for Christmas and New Year at 20% Off!

December 14th, 2019

Villa Alicia Pool

How about celebrating Christmas with the family somewhere warm this year? Michelle Hodges at BVI Villa Rental has several sought after villas that are available for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays at a 20% discount.

Michelle said, “We have Villa Soleil and Boulder Crest open for both Christmas and New Year, Villa Alicia for Christmas and Villa Ariana for New Year!” This is a unique opportunity to experience the BVI this holiday season.

BVI Villa Rental: +1 (284) 495 3000 | [email protected]

