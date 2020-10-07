BVI Visitors May Be Required to Quarantine for 4 Days Upon Arrival!

According to an October 7th article in 284 Media, “Premier of the Virgin Islands, Honorable Andrew Fahie revealed last night that come December 1st, 2020 incoming tourists may be required to provide test results prior and upon arrival in the BVI, before quarantining for four days.”

The article also stated that visitors would be required to do a COVID test 5 days prior to arrival, upon arrival and a third time at the end of the quarantine period. “Visitors will download the app and register their COVID-19 tests 5-days prior before a booking can be made,” the article stated.

In addition, they will be required to wear a wristband that will track their movement while in the BVI to insure that the quarantine is obeyed. The wristband must be worn until their vacation concludes.

According to the article, “The Premier did not specify what course of action will be taken if a tourist tests positive for COVID-19.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: All of the above is subject to cabinet approval.