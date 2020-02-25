Sample and Purchase Local BVI Rum at Callwood Rum Distillery!

February 25th, 2020

Callwood Rum Distillery

Good news for all Arundel Cane Rum lovers! The Callwood Rum Distillery is open for tastings and retail sales. Hurricanes Irma and Maria may have taken the roof (now replaced), but they couldn’t destroy this 400-year old landmark of the British Virgin Islands. Callwood distillery is one of the oldest, continuously-operating pot distilleries in the Caribbean, and they still employ the original distilling and aging techniques. Try any (or all) of their rum varieties. Tastings are only $1 for 4 samples.

Callwood Rum Distillery/Arundel Cane Rum: +1 284-543-9300 | [email protected]

