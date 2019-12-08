Car and Truck Ferry to Virgin Gorda Now Runs Every Day of the Week!

December 8th, 2019

Global Ocean Transport BVI Car & Truck Ferry

Good news! Traveling with your vehicle between Virgin Gorda and Tortola just got a whole lot easier.

Global Ocean Transport has announced that, effective December 1, 2019, the car and truck ferry between Tortola and Virgin Gorda will now operate seven (7) days a week, Monday to Sunday. Previously it had only run four (4) days per week. In addition, they have added an early morning departure on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

Schedule – Effective 12/1/19

Daily
The Valley, VG to Beef Island departures – 8am / 12pm / 5pm
Beef Island to The Valley, VG departures – 10am / 1pm / 6pm

Mon, Wed & Fri Only
The Valley, VG to Beef Island departure – 6:30am
Beef Island to Valley, VG departure – 8am

Global Ocean Transport: +1 284-495-6246 | [email protected]

