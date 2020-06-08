These Caribbean Destinations Have Reopened Their Borders… Find Out Who’s Open!

June 8th, 2020

Fly BVI - Find Your Beach

Around the region many countries are beginning to reopen their borders to international travel. Listed below is the latest update on when each Caribbean island will be welcoming back tourists. Most of the destinations that are reopening require arriving passengers to complete a health declaration form and undergo health screening checks. In addition, visitors who show symptoms of COVID-19, will be required to quarantine at a government or alternate site for 14 days.

The good news is that the British Virgin Islands opened its borders on June 2nd for nationals, belongers, holders of permanent residence and naturalised citizens. Although September has been rumored, no official date has been announced for when visitors to be able to return.

Open Now (with a Possible 14 Day Self-Quarantine for Visitors)

  • Puerto Rico

Opening in June

  • US Virgin Islands – June 1st
  • Antigua and Barbuda – June 4th
  • St Lucia – June 4th
  • Jamaica – June 15th
  • Aruba – June 15 to July 1st (Tentative)
  • Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba – Closed thru at least June 15th
  • Anguilla – June 30th (Tentative)
  • Grenada – June 30th (Tentative)

Opening in July

  • Bahamas – July 1st
  • Sint Maarten & St. Martin – July 1st
  • Turks and Caicos – July 22nd

Opening in September

  • Cayman Islands – September 1st

Closed – No Reopening Date Announced 

  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Virgin Islands (Except for nationals, belongers, holders of permanent residence and naturalised citizens)
  • Curaçao
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Guadeloupe
  • Haiti
  • Martinique
  • Montserrat
  • St. Barthélemy
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Yachters can visit, but must self-quarantine for 14 days)
  • Trinidad and Tobago
