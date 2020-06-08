These Caribbean Destinations Have Reopened Their Borders… Find Out Who’s Open!

June 8th, 2020
Around the region many countries are beginning to reopen their borders to international travel. Listed below is the latest update on when each Caribbean island will be welcoming back tourists. Most of the destinations that are reopening require arriving passengers to complete a health declaration form and undergo health screening checks. In addition, visitors who show symptoms of COVID-19, will be required to quarantine at a government or alternate site for 14 days.
The good news is that the British Virgin Islands opened its borders on June 2nd for nationals, belongers, holders of permanent residence and naturalised citizens. Although September has been rumored, no official date has been announced for when visitors to be able to return.
Open Now (with a Possible 14 Day Self-Quarantine for Visitors)
Opening in June
Opening in July
Opening in September
Closed – No Reopening Date Announced