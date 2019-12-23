Villas Virgin Gorda is proud to represent Christiana Villa, a newly renovated home with thoughtful updates including all new furniture, windows, mattresses, linens, TV’s and many kitchen upgrades. The villa is fully air conditioned with units in each bedroom and great room which opens out to the spacious pool terrace. This ideally situated villa on Coppermine Road is within minutes to Virgin Gorda’s best beaches, shopping and restaurants.

Christiana Villa includes 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms all on a single level opening out onto a spacious pool terrace.

The living room features sliding glass doors that open out onto the pool terrace with ocean views. The pool terrace is comfortably appointed with sun loungers, dining table with seating for 6 and outdoor bar for your enjoyment. Perfect for entertaining and sharing meals with friends and family. The large master bedroom and private ensuite bath also opens on to the pool terrace as well. Sleeping will be a dream with the new four poster bed and comfortable mattress. The two other guest rooms share the second bath and are also appointed with new furnishings and mattresses.

Location is key at Christiana Villa, you are just ¼ mile from Rosy’s Grocery Store. A number of restaurants, the Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbor and half-dozen world-class beaches are all within 1.5 miles.

This villa is a great choice for families or groups up to six guests. We look forward to welcoming you to this affordable and comfortable island home.

Christiana Villa: +1 284-540-8002 | [email protected]