Cielo Villa Above Cane Garden Bay is a Pure Slice of Heaven!

Serene Cielo Villa is perched on a hillside overlooking the white sand beaches of Cane Garden Bay, with stunning endless views, lush gardens, and total privacy. Cielo offers from 1 to 5 secluded air-conditioned suites with its own bathroom and outdoor seating.

The moment you step through Cielo’s gate, you will understand why this villa is named in romance languages for ‘Heaven’ – it is absolute paradise! Enjoy your choice of experiences that will exceed all others. Enjoy the poolside living, kitchen, dining, gardens, and veranda with its dining areas. Everything is open air and enjoys the ocean and mountain views.

The villa sleeps up to 13 guests. You can rent on or more of the five beautiful and unique private suites for individual reservations or reserve the entire property for large groups, retreats, and events.

Cielo Villa: +1 508 367 9003 | [email protected]