Cielo Villa Above Cane Garden Bay is a Pure Slice of Heaven!

February 18th, 2020

Cielo Villa Cane Garden Bay Tortola

Serene Cielo Villa is perched on a hillside overlooking the white sand beaches of Cane Garden Bay, with stunning endless views, lush gardens, and total privacy. Cielo offers from 1 to 5 secluded air-conditioned suites with its own bathroom and outdoor seating.

The moment you step through Cielo’s gate, you will understand why this villa is named in romance languages for ‘Heaven’ – it is absolute paradise! Enjoy your choice of experiences that will exceed all others. Enjoy the poolside living, kitchen, dining, gardens, and veranda with its dining areas. Everything is open air and enjoys the ocean and mountain views.

The villa sleeps up to 13 guests. You can rent on or more of the five beautiful and unique private suites for individual reservations or reserve the entire property for large groups, retreats, and events.

Cielo Villa: +1 508 367 9003 | [email protected]

Related News

Rent a Luxury Villa with All the Amenities of a 5-Star Resort at Your Fingertips at Scrub Island!

February 19th, 2020

Nancy Williams, Director of Sales, at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina provided the following update. She reported, "Our eleven (11) luxury villas at Scrub Island Resort have been beautifully restored...

Experience Luxurious 21 Spyglass Villa Overlooking Apple Bay on Tortola!

February 17th, 2020

21 Spyglass Villa is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath villa located in West End Tortola looking over Apple Bay. The villa sleeps 8 and is fully air conditioned.