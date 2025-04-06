Island Indulgence at CocoMaya: Where Style Meets Sunsets

April 6th, 2025

CocoMaya Restaurant Virgin Gorda

If there’s one spot in Virgin Gorda that captures the island’s effortless blend of luxury and laid-back charm, it’s CocoMaya. Nestled on a secluded beach just south of The Baths, this stylish beachfront restaurant and lounge delivers an unforgettable experience with ocean views, chic vibes, and culinary creativity.

CocoMaya has earned international attention—including a recent honor as one of Condé Nast’s 50 Best Beachfront Restaurants in the World—and it’s easy to see why. With an eclectic menu that fuses Asian, Latin, and Caribbean flavors, every dish feels both adventurous and comforting. From sushi rolls and bao buns to inventive small plates and fresh island seafood, the food is as inspiring as the view.

Planning something special? CocoMaya is also the perfect spot for private events and milestone moments. Whether you’re gathering with friends and family or planning a romantic evening for two, the private cabana at the water’s edge offers an unforgettable setting for your special occasion.

As the sun dips into the sea, the energy picks up. Fire pits blaze, cocktails flow, and on weekends, live music and DJ sets take the vibe to the next level. Whether you’re lounging with friends or celebrating something special, CocoMaya is THE PLACE where memories are made.

Reservations recommended

🌴 Discover more at cocomayavg.com

CocoMaya Restaurant: +1 (284) 495-6344 | info@cocomayarestaurant.com

