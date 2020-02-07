Enjoy Comfortable Living and Spectacular Views in this BVI Dream Home!

February 7th, 2020

Pelican Peak Villa Guesthouse Bedroom

View Pelican Peak Villa

BVI Traveller received the following update from Willem and Reineke Kerkvliet, owners of Pelican Peak Villa in Romney Park on Tortola. The said, “Our villa, Pelican Peak, has been completely renovated and updated since Irma and we are pleased to report that it is once again available for vacation rentals.”

Pelican Peak is a comfortable home that enjoys spectacular views of Jost Van Dyke and surrounding islands. Situated on the top of a mountain overlooking Little Apple Bay at the western part of Tortola, the property consists of a main house and a guest house separated by a beautiful pool. Together they can accommodate a total of 6 adults and two children.

Pelican Peak Villa: +1 284-341-3720 | [email protected]

Related News

BVI NOW App Launched to Help Visitors Discover More of the BVI!

February 5th, 2020

BVI Now, a groundbreaking app designed to help visitors discover all the BVI has to offer, has just been launched. BVI Now is fully functional without the user needing to have a data plan or any sort of...

Experience a Boater’s Paradise in the North Sound at Tamarind Villa!

February 4th, 2020

Tamarind Villa is perfectly positioned above Leverick Bay to take advantage of the incredible views overlooking the beautiful harbor of North Sound. When entering the villa, the first thing you think is...