Enjoy Comfortable Living and Spectacular Views in this BVI Dream Home!

BVI Traveller received the following update from Willem and Reineke Kerkvliet, owners of Pelican Peak Villa in Romney Park on Tortola. The said, “Our villa, Pelican Peak, has been completely renovated and updated since Irma and we are pleased to report that it is once again available for vacation rentals.”

Pelican Peak is a comfortable home that enjoys spectacular views of Jost Van Dyke and surrounding islands. Situated on the top of a mountain overlooking Little Apple Bay at the western part of Tortola, the property consists of a main house and a guest house separated by a beautiful pool. Together they can accommodate a total of 6 adults and two children.

Pelican Peak Villa: +1 284-341-3720 | [email protected]