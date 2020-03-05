There’s a Cool, Friendly Vibe Going On at Surf School BVI!

March 5th, 2020

Surf School BVI Josiah's Bay Tortola

View Surf School BVI

Steve Howes, partner and instructor at Surf School BVI, has created the most amazingly cool and friendly vibe down on Josiah’s Bay. I can’t explain it, but it is truly magical. Steve is there everyday giving lessons, replacing broken leashes and fins or just chatting with visitors from all over the world. Everyone seems like they are having a great time either on the beach or in the waves.

So, if you’re in the BVI and want to try surfing, head on over to Josiah’s Bay and catch a wave with Surf School BVI.

Surf School BVI: +1 284-343-0002 | [email protected]

Related News

Territory-Wide Derelict Vehicle Removal Initiative is On!

February 9th, 2020

This is great news for the territory. The BVI Government has gotten serious about removing derelict vehicles and other bulky metal debris from around the islands. A majority of the abandoned vehicles are...

Peter Island Resort & Spa to Reopen in December 2021!

January 26th, 2020

For all the fans of the Peter Island Resort & Spa, we finally have long-awaited news regarding the reopening of the resort. Since hurricane Irma destroyed the resort in 2017, information about what is...