There’s a Cool, Friendly Vibe Going On at Surf School BVI!

Steve Howes, partner and instructor at Surf School BVI, has created the most amazingly cool and friendly vibe down on Josiah’s Bay. I can’t explain it, but it is truly magical. Steve is there everyday giving lessons, replacing broken leashes and fins or just chatting with visitors from all over the world. Everyone seems like they are having a great time either on the beach or in the waves.

So, if you’re in the BVI and want to try surfing, head on over to Josiah’s Bay and catch a wave with Surf School BVI.

Surf School BVI: +1 284-343-0002 | [email protected]