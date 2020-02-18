At Cooten House Villa to Wake Up to This Every Day is Priceless!

Cooten House is nestled on top of Cooten Bay in Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands. Beautiful view of North Shore and the many islands leading up to Virgin Gorda will take your breath away. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, or a place to relax and soak up the sun and be close to great surfing spots, Cooten House will exceed your expectations.

The house offers one bedroom, one bathroom accommodations, open plan living room and full kitchen, outdoor dining area, hot tub, gazebo, cable TV, wireless internet, A/C and a BBQ. Cooten House is conveniently located only five minutes from the nearest beach in Rogues Bay and only ten minutes to Road Town and all the shops, bars and restaurants.

Plan your next escape today!

Cooten House Villa: Visit Facebook page to contact owner.