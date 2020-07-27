De Loose Mongoose is Back… Bigger and Better Than Ever!

July 27th, 2020

De Loose Mongoose Trellis Bay BVI

Three years after Irma, De Loose Mongoose restaurant in Trellis Bay on Tortola is back in operation. The new “Loose Mongoose” is bigger and better than ever – about six times bigger to be exact. Completely renovated after near total destruction during the hurricane, the new facility features an outside bar, an inside lounge and an open air bar upstairs with a spectacular view plus a boutique and a coffee shop.

Located on the sand at Trellis Bay on Beef Island, Loose Mongoose makes a statement with their rustic beach side design featuring recycled Teak wood, palm leafs, comfortable lounge banquettes mixed with sea breezes and sand, topped off with stunning views.

It is great to see them finally back in business!

Loose Mongoose: +1 284-340-5544 | [email protected]

Related News

Enjoy a Great Breakfast on the Water in Road Town at Pancake Paradise!

July 28th, 2020

At Pancake Paradise you can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere and great food prepared to order by their world class chef. Located on the water in Road Town near Pier Park, Pancake Paradise offers a great breakfast,...

Caribbean Island Tourism Reopening Dates – Find Out When and Who Will Be Open!

July 4th, 2020

Around the region many countries are beginning to reopen their borders to international travel. Listed below is the latest update on when each Caribbean island will be welcoming back tourists. Most of...