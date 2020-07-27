De Loose Mongoose is Back… Bigger and Better Than Ever!

Three years after Irma, De Loose Mongoose restaurant in Trellis Bay on Tortola is back in operation. The new “Loose Mongoose” is bigger and better than ever – about six times bigger to be exact. Completely renovated after near total destruction during the hurricane, the new facility features an outside bar, an inside lounge and an open air bar upstairs with a spectacular view plus a boutique and a coffee shop.

Located on the sand at Trellis Bay on Beef Island, Loose Mongoose makes a statement with their rustic beach side design featuring recycled Teak wood, palm leafs, comfortable lounge banquettes mixed with sea breezes and sand, topped off with stunning views.

It is great to see them finally back in business!

Loose Mongoose: +1 284-340-5544 | [email protected]