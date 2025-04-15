Discover the Secluded Splendor of Mini & Maxi Cooper Villas on Tortola

If your idea of a perfect vacation includes private infinity pools, dramatic ocean views, and the soothing sounds of the surf with no one else in sight—let us introduce you to your dream destination: The Cooper Bay Villas.

Tucked away on the north shore of Tortola, in the breathtaking British Virgin Islands, these two contemporary villas—Mini Cooper and Maxi Cooper—offer the ultimate escape. Available to rent individually or together for larger groups, they’re a rare find where modern luxury meets the raw, untouched beauty of the Caribbean.

Your Own Slice of Secluded Paradise

Perched above a rugged stretch of coastline near pristine Trunk Bay, Mini and Maxi Cooper Villas are separated by a striking natural rock formation—giving each property complete privacy while allowing them to function beautifully as a combined estate for groups of up to 10 guests.

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a friends’ reunion, these villas cater to your style. Mini Cooper offers 2 king bedrooms, an intimate setting for up to 4 guests. Next door, Maxi Cooper features 3 bedrooms (1 King, 2 Queen) and comfortably sleeps 6. Rent them together, and you’ll have five bedrooms, two private pools, and plenty of space to spread out—all just a stone’s throw from one another.

Contemporary Caribbean Comfort

Inside both villas, you’ll find light-filled interiors with high-end finishes, natural wood accents, and cool, coastal décor that perfectly complements the lush tropical surroundings. From the fully equipped kitchens to the serene en-suite bedrooms, every space has been designed with relaxation in mind.

Outside, things only get better. Maxi Cooper boasts a full-size infinity-edge pool, while Mini Cooper offers a more intimate plunge pool—perfect for a refreshing dip. Both villas feature outdoor dining areas, al fresco showers, and panoramic sea views. Whether you’re sipping morning coffee at sunrise or toasting the sunset with a glass of wine, the scenery here is absolutely unforgettable.

Close to Everything, Yet a World Away

Despite their secluded vibe, the Cooper Bay Villas are just a 10-minute drive from Road Town and a short hop to the airport—making them an ideal base for exploring Tortola and the surrounding islands. The nearby beach at Trunk Bay remains one of Tortola’s best-kept secrets: powdery white sand, gentle waves, and often, not another soul in sight.

And if you’d rather stay in and unwind? No problem. A full concierge service is available to arrange everything from in-villa spa treatments to a private chef, provisioning, or day sails around the islands.

The Ultimate BVI Villa Experience

What sets the Cooper Bay Villas apart is their perfect balance of seclusion and style. Here, the days are long and leisurely, the scenery spectacular, and the luxury effortless.

Book one villa, or book both—the only hard part is saying goodbye.