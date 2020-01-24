Swim In – Eat & Drink – Swim Out at the Soggy Dollar Bar on JVD!

January 24th, 2020

Soggy Dollar Bar White Bay Jost Van Dyke

The Soggy Dollar is a world-renown beach bar and restaurant located directly on the beach in beautiful White Bay on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. The Soggy Dollar is accessible by land or by sea, however, as the name implies when coming by sea you must “swim in” as there is no dinghy dock and your money is sure to get wet.

Known as the birthplace of the Painkiller, the story goes that this smooth, full flavored rum cocktail that has become the essence of Caribbean imbibing was originated and perfected at the Soggy Dollar in the 1970’s.

The Soggy Dollar Bar serves lunch from 11 to 3 pm and appetizers for dinner from 3 to 6:30 pm daily.

Soggy Dollar Bar: +1 284-495-9888 | [email protected]

Related News

If You’re in the East End, HVM Restaurant is Open and has a Great Meal Waiting for You!

January 21st, 2020

HVM Bar & Restaurant at the JY Marina in East End is open daily for lunch and dinner. You can call them to order take out at 496-0165. Delivery is also available to Road Town! 

Enjoy Fresh, Anegada Lobster Straight From the Trap at the Lobster Trap Restaurant!

January 14th, 2020

Anegada is famous for its Caribbean lobsters, and the Lobster Trap in Setting Point serves them fresh from the trap! In addition to lobster, the menu also features a variety of seafood dishes, steaks,...