Swim In – Eat & Drink – Swim Out at the Soggy Dollar Bar on JVD!

The Soggy Dollar is a world-renown beach bar and restaurant located directly on the beach in beautiful White Bay on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. The Soggy Dollar is accessible by land or by sea, however, as the name implies when coming by sea you must “swim in” as there is no dinghy dock and your money is sure to get wet.

Known as the birthplace of the Painkiller, the story goes that this smooth, full flavored rum cocktail that has become the essence of Caribbean imbibing was originated and perfected at the Soggy Dollar in the 1970’s.

The Soggy Dollar Bar serves lunch from 11 to 3 pm and appetizers for dinner from 3 to 6:30 pm daily.

Soggy Dollar Bar: +1 284-495-9888 | [email protected]