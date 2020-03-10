Elm Beach Bar in CGB is the Place to Be for Great Food, Drinks, and Live Music!

Located right on the beach in Cane Garden Bay, is where you’ll find Elm Beach Bar. This is the place to be for great, reasonably-priced food and drinks, and of course, live music by their house band, the Elmtones, as well as other local and visiting artists.

Elm’s much-loved hammock swings and BBQ still there. Come by on Sundays to enjoy their famous ribs, chicken, and other grilled treats, or stop by any day of the week to wind down in one of the swings, sip on a cocktail, and watch the sunset.

Elm Beach Bar: +1 284-494-2888 | [email protected]