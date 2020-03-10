Elm Beach Bar in CGB is the Place to Be for Great Food, Drinks, and Live Music!

March 10th, 2020

Elm Beach Bar in Cane Garden bay Tortola BVI

Located right on the beach in Cane Garden Bay, is where you’ll find Elm Beach Bar. This is the place to be for great, reasonably-priced food and drinks, and of course, live music by their house band, the Elmtones, as well as other local and visiting artists.

Elm’s much-loved hammock swings and BBQ still there. Come by on Sundays to enjoy their famous ribs, chicken, and other grilled treats, or stop by any day of the week to wind down in one of the swings, sip on a cocktail, and watch the sunset.

Elm Beach Bar: +1 284-494-2888 | [email protected]

Related News

Great News – Oceans 7 Yacht Club Restaurant on Peter Island is Now Open!

March 2nd, 2020

Oceans 7 Yacht Club Restaurant in Great Harbour on Peter Island is now open for lunch and dinner!! It is the place to be for events, dinners/parties, day trips and more!. Come on over!

Sail On In for a Great Meal at the Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill!

February 27th, 2020

The Trellis Bay Market & Grill is located just 3 minutes away from the TB Lettsome Airport and adjacent to the North Sound Express Dock. The Market & Grill has been serving the BVI since 1990 and it is...