Experience Nature’s Beauty Among Huge Granite Boulders at Water’s Edge Villa!

Villas Virgin Gorda is excited to present Water’s Edge, a luxury 3 bedroom villa, that is open and waiting for your next BVI vacation.

Located on the southern tip of the island, this tranquil villa is on the border of Devil’s Bay National Park which is home to the world famous Baths. The villa itself is nestled among the large granite boulders with many incorporated into the design of the home. Water’s Edge sits above a boulder field on the shore of Crooks Bay and offers impressive views of the Caribbean Sea.

The property at Water’s Edge is designed to become one with its surroundings and take advantage of the natural beauty found only in Virgin Gorda. There are multiple gathering spots on the expansive, modern, composite deck, thoughtful landscaping, and two pools. The property is edged by a gate with a Brazilian Hardwood doors and garden walls.

Water’s Edge Villa: +1 284-540-8002 | [email protected]