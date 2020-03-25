BVI Government Announces First Two Cases of Coronavirus!

On 3/25/20 Premier Andew A. Fahie made a Statement On the FIRST CASE OF Coronavirus Disease COVID-19. He said, “Good day and God’s blessing to all. Thank you for joining us today for what is an important development with the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19. I wish to officially announce that the British Virgin Islands today has confirmed its first (two) imported cases of Coronavirus Disease COVID-19.”

“We received the information this morning and we were taking the time to confirm the details surrounding the cases and we needed to ensure that the patients were notified. I will share with you the information we have available now, and additional information as soon as it becomes available,” he continued.