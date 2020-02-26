Flamingo Sunset is quite simply the perfect choice for anyone wanting a taste of the Caribbean lifestyle. The spectacular views of Jost Van Dyke and neighbouring islands and the indoor / outdoor flow are the key elements with every room leading to a deck or porch. Furnished throughout with striking teak furniture personally chosen in Bali by the owners, the decor is more of a tasteful nod to the Tropics than an overpowering theme – the stunning views take centre stage. Equal parts attractive, comfortable and relaxing, Flamingo Sunset is a newly built villa (2014), and executed to a very high standard – to the specifications of an owner who is a contractor himself. You are elevated enough to have far-reaching views but close enough to sea-level to be able to access the beach easily, even by foot it is just a 10 minute walk down to Long Bay and maybe 15 minutes back.

Flamingo Sunset Villa: +1 284-542-7872 | [email protected]