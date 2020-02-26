End Every Day with a Beautiful Sunset at Flamingo Sunset Villa!

February 26th, 2020

Flamingo Sunset Villa in Long Bay Tortola

View Flamingo Sunset Villa

Flamingo Sunset is quite simply the perfect choice for anyone wanting a taste of the Caribbean lifestyle. The spectacular views of Jost Van Dyke and neighbouring islands and the indoor / outdoor flow are the key elements with every room leading to a deck or porch. Furnished throughout with striking teak furniture personally chosen in Bali by the owners, the decor is more of a tasteful nod to the Tropics than an overpowering theme – the stunning views take centre stage. Equal parts attractive, comfortable and relaxing, Flamingo Sunset is a newly built villa (2014), and executed to a very high standard – to the specifications of an owner who is a contractor himself. You are elevated enough to have far-reaching views but close enough to sea-level to be able to access the beach easily, even by foot it is just a 10 minute walk down to Long Bay and maybe 15 minutes back.

Flamingo Sunset Villa: +1 284-542-7872 | [email protected]

