List of Gold Seal Villas Now Published on BVI Traveller!

November 14th, 2020

BVI Gold Seal Certified Accommodations List

As accommodations are starting to become certified, BVI Traveller has compiled a list of Gold Seal Certified villas. When the borders open up on December 1st, visitors must quarantine in an “approved” accommodation. Hopefully this list will make it easier to find a place to stay.

You can also use BVI Traveller’s Villa Search feature to search all BVI villas that are “Certified”.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If a property is not listed as certified, be sure to check with them directly as villas are being certified daily. 

Last updated on 12/14/20. Check back often as this list will be continually updated.

View List of Approved Villas

BVI Gold Seal Accommodations Search

