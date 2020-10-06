BVI Government To Discuss Reopening Protocols With Service Industry!

Officials from the BVI Tourist Board will discuss the draft reopening protocols with stakeholders specific to their respective tourism sectors starting this week.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said that it is critical that Government meets with stakeholders in the service industry at this juncture as it actions its reopening plans for the Territory.

Premier Fahie said, “As I have said on many occasions, we are in this together, Government officials, Government agencies and private sector in ensuring that our guest are welcomed in the safest manner possible and that our communities remain safe as well.”

The Premier, who is also the Minister for Tourism, said that the discussions are expected to be productive as the industry experts get an opportunity to review the plans and give input which will ultimately aid in the finalisation of the COVID-19 protocols for that industry.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the BVI Tourist Board, Mrs. Kenisha Sprauve said the board is eager to lead the discussions with its industry partners as they finalise the COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the various sectors of the Tourism Industry.

She said, “The frank and impartial discussions will be the perfect opportunity for experts in the various industries to lend their voices to the COVID-19 strategies proposed for the reopening.”