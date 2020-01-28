One of my favorite local restaurants that not many tourists know about is Gram’s Place Restaurant & Bar in East End. Gram’s Place features the best in Caribbean and BVI local dishes. Gram’s Place came to fruition from the late Grethel Stout-Richardson and her delicious recipes.

Gram’s invites you to come join them for lunch or dinner in air-conditioned comfort. Take-out is also available and you can call in your order to 284-344-6118.

Gram’s PlaceRestaurant & Bar: +1 284-344-6118