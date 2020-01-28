A Favorite with Locals, Gram’s Place is Serving Up Tasty Selections Daily

January 28th, 2020

Gram's Place Restaurant East End

One of my favorite local restaurants that not many tourists know about is Gram’s Place Restaurant & Bar in East End. Gram’s Place features the best in Caribbean and BVI local dishes. Gram’s Place came to fruition from the late Grethel Stout-Richardson and her delicious recipes.

Gram’s invites you to come join them for lunch or dinner in air-conditioned comfort. Take-out is also available and you can call in your order to 284-344-6118.

Gram’s PlaceRestaurant & Bar: +1 284-344-6118

