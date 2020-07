At Pancake Paradise you can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere and great food prepared to order by their world class chef. Located on the water in Road Town near Pier Park, Pancake Paradise offers a great breakfast, lunch and the coldest beers on island!

Join them for pancakes, French toast, waffles, omelettes, crepes and steak & eggs plus a variety of lunch selections. They also offer a happy hour on Friday’s from 6PM to 12am with live entertainment.

Pancake Paradise: +1 284-341-7902