Great House Villa Jost Van Dyke is Your Ideal Caribbean Getaway!

Great House Villa is your ideal Caribbean getaway. This rental is suitable for a romantic escape or honeymoon, as well as a family and friends vacation. Great House Villa is situated on “the barefoot island” of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands. It sits on a promontory on the east side of the island, overlooking smaller islands such as Sandy Spit, Green Cay, Little Jost Van Dyke and Sandy Cay.

The two story guest unit contains 2 bedrooms each with en-suite, one upstairs and one downstairs. A living room upstairs with dining area, TV, DVD’s, etc. Both bedrooms open up onto large wooden wrap-around decks with rocking chairs on which to take in the view. The living room opens up onto to the pool area with sun loungers and bbq and steps to the colorful brand new kitchen built in true Caribbean style with colorful wooden shutters. The kitchen is fully stocked with modern appliances.

A dinghy is available to those who wish to discover the surrounding inlets and beaches. A double kayak is also available for our guests to enjoy.

Great House Villa: +27 76-412-6090 | [email protected]