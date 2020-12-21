Great House Villa Jost Van Dyke is Your Ideal Caribbean Getaway!

December 21st, 2020

Great House Villa Jost Van Dyke

Gold Seal Certified PropertyGreat House Villa is your ideal Caribbean getaway. This rental is suitable for a romantic escape or honeymoon, as well as a family and friends vacation. Great House Villa is situated on “the barefoot island” of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands. It sits on a promontory on the east side of the island, overlooking smaller islands such as Sandy Spit, Green Cay, Little Jost Van Dyke and Sandy Cay.

The two story guest unit contains 2 bedrooms each with en-suite, one upstairs and one downstairs. A living room upstairs with dining area, TV, DVD’s, etc. Both bedrooms open up onto large wooden wrap-around decks with rocking chairs on which to take in the view. The living room opens up onto to the pool area with sun loungers and bbq and steps to the colorful brand new kitchen built in true Caribbean style with colorful wooden shutters. The kitchen is fully stocked with modern appliances.

A dinghy is available to those who wish to discover the surrounding inlets and beaches. A double kayak is also available for our guests to enjoy.

Great House Villa: +27 76-412-6090 | [email protected]

Related News

Updated List of Gold Seal Hotels and Villas Now Published on BVI Traveller!

December 14th, 2020

BVI Traveller has compiled a list of Gold Seal Certified hotels and villas. When the borders open up on December 1st, visitors must quarantine in an "approved" accommodation.

Reopening of Seaports Delayed – New Target Date of January 21st is Announced!

December 8th, 2020

According to an article in the BVI News, during a media briefing on the evening of December 7th, less than 12 hours before the seaports were due to open, Premier Andrew Fahie announced a delay in the reopening...