Get the Perfect Combination of Fresh Local Ingredients and a Rum Punch at Hendo’s Hideout!

Hendo’s Hideout is a well-known beach bar and restaurant located directly on the beach in beautiful White Bay on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. At Hendo’s they strive to provide friendly and efficient service and as many local ingredients as possible to compliment our tropical libations and fresh seafood. They invite everyone to “Come sip on one of our signature Delirious Donkey cocktails and enjoy the view of our beautiful white sand beaches and turquoise waters on White Bay, Jost Van Dyke.”

The menu at Hendo’s Hideout is based on traditional Caribbean favorites with a new American twist. They strive to use the freshest ingredients, utilizing as much locally grown products as possible, to create something refreshing and unique to the typical beach fare found elsewhere.

Hendo’s serves lunch daily from 10 am to 6 pm and dinner from 6 pm to until on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Hendo’s Hideout: +1 284-340-0074 | [email protected]