Kerensa – Stylish, Secluded Villa with Pool and Stunning Views on Tortola!

February 19th, 2020

Kerensa Villa Tortola

Perched on a hillside above a secluded Bay on Tortola’s North West coast and situated amongst large boulders and mature trees, is the uniquely idyllic retreat of Kerensa. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath house is built on a private 2 acre estate bordering Mount Healthy National Park. It was carefully designed to have minimal impact on the beautiful natural setting and take full advantage of the stunning panoramic views over the Islands and Bays of the North Shore. Far away from any other houses the only sounds you hear are the waves on the rocks far below.

The original house was severely damaged by category 5 hurricane Irma in September 2017 but has now been completely rebuilt to an even higher standard than before. The owners took the opportunity to make some major improvements and upgrades creating new spaces and featuring all new high end appliances, equipment and furnishings. The result is an aesthetic and highly individual dwelling that delightfully complements the spectacular location. The house is simple, comfortable and very well equipped with accommodation consisting of one bedroom, a bathroom, and a kitchen / living room together with a large covered veranda, a brick courtyard and wooden decks around an infinity edge pool and hot-tub area.

Kerensa Villa: Visit website to contact owner (Note: Must book through VRBO).

