Lobolly Beach Cottages – The Best Kept Secret on Anegada!

March 3rd, 2020

Lobolly Beach Cottages Anegada BVI

On the north side of Anegada, on Lobolly Bay, a pure white sandy beach is spread out before the brightly coloured Lobolly Cottages. Step out your door and you’re right at the water’s edge. Each one or two bedroom cottage offers a living/dining area, full bath with shower, a kitchen equipped with all the necessities for preparing and serving meals, and a gorgeous outdoor deck.

Don’t feel like cooking… no problem. Just a short stroll down the beautiful sandy beach is the wonderful Big Bamboo restaurant on one end and Flash of Beaury on the other. There you can enjoy your favorite cocktails as well as Caribbean cuisine that emphasizes freshly picked produce and fish right out of the ocean, like the world famous Anegada lobster. All on the same beautiful beach.

Lobolly Beach Cottages: +1 284-494-4320 | [email protected]

