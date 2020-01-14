Enjoy Fresh, Anegada Lobster Straight From the Trap at the Lobster Trap Restaurant!

January 14th, 2020

The Lobster Trap Restaurant Anegada BVI

Anegada is famous for its Caribbean lobsters, and the Lobster Trap in Setting Point serves them fresh from the trap! In addition to lobster, the menu also features a variety of seafood dishes, steaks, pastas, salads, and amazing desserts. The dining area is right on the water, so dinner is complemented by a beautiful Anegada sunset. Anegada Beach Club offers a free shuttle between the resort and the Lobster Trap, and for those arriving by boat, the restaurant has its own dinghy dock. Like most restaurants on Anegada, the Lobster Trap asks that reservations and dinner selections be made by mid-afternoon. Lunch is available every day without a reservation.

The Lobster Trap: +1 284-346-5055

Related News

The BVI is #2 on the New York Times List of 52 Places to Visit in 2020!

January 12th, 2020

In a recent NY Times article that listed 52 places to visit in the world during 2020 the BVI came it at #2. In its headline, the article described the BVI as "An island chain devastated by hurricanes rebounds...

Enjoy a Great View, Great Restaurant and Fabulous Food Selections at Brandywine!

January 7th, 2020

Operated by the husband and wife team of Regis and Claudine Bourdon, Brandywine Estate Restaurant is located above Brandywine Bay on Tortola. A BVI staple since 2012, the restaurant was completely rebuilt...