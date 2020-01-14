Anegada is famous for its Caribbean lobsters, and the Lobster Trap in Setting Point serves them fresh from the trap! In addition to lobster, the menu also features a variety of seafood dishes, steaks, pastas, salads, and amazing desserts. The dining area is right on the water, so dinner is complemented by a beautiful Anegada sunset. Anegada Beach Club offers a free shuttle between the resort and the Lobster Trap, and for those arriving by boat, the restaurant has its own dinghy dock. Like most restaurants on Anegada, the Lobster Trap asks that reservations and dinner selections be made by mid-afternoon. Lunch is available every day without a reservation.

The Lobster Trap: +1 284-346-5055