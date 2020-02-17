Longview Villa – Romantic Tortola Vacation Home with Breathtaking Views!

Situated high above Long Bay Beach on a secluded hillside, this very private and romantic home is accessed via a scenic drive or staircase winding down the hill, and enjoys captivating long-distance sea vistas and cool trade winds. Nestled in garlands of flowering allamanda and other island flora, Longview Villa offers four bedroom/bath suites in three pavilions with a generous 40-foot lap pool.

The main pavilion houses the very comfortable living area, kitchen and study plus another bath suite with a unique sunny garden shower. A patio for outdoor dining, just outside the living area, also leads to the king master bedroom suite on the second pavilion’s main level, fully screened and handsomely furnished. Above on Longview Villa’s upper level is a further king bedroom/bath suite, complete with its own deck and a charming sitting area; from this level you may enjoy incredible sea views clear to the horizon! A further new pavilion provides two further king/bath suites with large balconies so you can enjoy the breathtaking views. In addition, there is a sundeck above the new kitchen where you can enjoy drinks and dine! We also have an outside games area with a table tennis, darts, bowls and putting.

Longview Villa: +44 7956 263804 | [email protected]