Luxury Virgin Gorda Villa, with Breathtaking Views of the Caribbean, is a Dream Come True!

A Dream Come True Villa is an exceptionally private, oceanfront, 5-star luxury villa that offers breathtaking views of the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. Come enjoy the new horizon pool, kitchen, appliances, windows, sliders, roofs, landscaping, elegant island furnishings, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards. A Dream Come True is definitely “better than ever!” This 6,500 sq. ft. luxury villa with abundant privacy offers 1-5 bedrooms for 2 to 14 guests. Every single room in the villa has views of beaches, islands and turquoise waters. Expansive decks and covered verandahs surround this Virgin Gorda luxury villa and make for carefree outdoor living in addition to our spacious interior areas.

You can swim, snorkel, kayak and paddle board from this unique waterfront location overlooking Savannah Bay. What has not changed since Hurricane Irma is A Dream Come True’s commitment to making their guests’ time at the villa their “best vacation ever!” The owner/manager offers complimentary, personalized trip planning and Concierge Services. Attentive maid service is 7-days a week, and a catered Welcome Dinner is included with your vacation. Check their website for special offers where you can book through directly with the villas owners.

