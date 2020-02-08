Magical is the Only Way to Describe a Stay at Villa Aja on Tortola!

Villa Aja, pronounced “Ah-Jah” (meaning magical in Indonesian), is a secluded luxury villa situated on an elevated headland overlooking the dramatic Trunk Bay beach, on Tortola’s north shore. Perched just a few hundred feet above the ocean, and comprising two separate structures connected by a central walkway and infinity pool, Villa Aja is a two-story, five-bedroom property. This modern villa is minimalist in style with clean lines and vibrant colours of lime, blue and orange. A fusion of Asian and art deco style combined with modern furniture gives the impression of an exquisite Indonesian tree house.

